Michelle Keegan was left panicked after her beloved sausage Phoebe was rushed to the vets after eating raisins from a flapjack.

The Our Girl star, 33, found her adorable dachshund with the half-eaten wrapper, and immediately alerted the vets.

Thankfully, Michelle was already aware of the potential dangers.

Michelle Keegan warned fans after her beloved sausage dog Phoebe ate a flapjack (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Michelle Keegan say?

Taking to Instagram Story yesterday (October 19), the actress wrote: “WARNING. Please don’t feed your dog raisins, grapes or any foods containing these they’re TOXIC to dogs.

“Luckily I knew this and when I saw an empty flapjack wrapper & my dog licking her lips I knew exactly what had happened.

“I immediately rang my vet and they told me to bring her in RIGHT AWAY so they could give her an injection to make her vomit.”

Three hours later, Michelle revealed Phoebe was doing just fine.

The Our Girl star quickly rushed Phoebe to the vets (Credit: Instagram Story/michkeegan)

She added: “She’s ok, just feeling a little nauseous (and a little sorry for herself). DON’T FEED YOUR DOGS RAISINS!!!

“The most expensive flapjack I have ever bought.”

As well as Phoebe, Michelle also owns chihuahua Pip with her husband Mark Wright.

The married couple often take to Instagram to share snaps alongside their pampered pooches.

Michelle shares two dogs with husband Mark Wright (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back in June, the former soap star posed with pet chihuahua Pip while promoting her Very summer range.

In one shot, Pip even appeared to be smiling at the camera.

Michelle returns to Corrie

Earlier that day, Michelle returned to the Coronation Street set for the first time in six years.

The actress, who appeared as Tina McIntyre, left the cobbles back in 2014 after her character was dramatically killed off.

Documenting the day on Instagram, Michelle gave followers a brief tour as she filmed the iconic street.

She captioned the post: “Look where I am… Feels like yesterday I was on these cobbles.”

Despite being killed off, Michelle has always been open to returning to the hit soap.

She previously admitted she would “love to go back” after being a “massive fan” for years.

