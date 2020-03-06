Michelle Keegan shows off toned abs on date night with Mark Wright at The Global Awards

Michelle Keegan looked pretty in pink as she flaunted her abs at The Global Awards last night.

The Our Girl actress enjoyed a date night with husband Mark Wright and paired a bright orange bandeau top with a fuschia pink oversized blazer and flared trousers.

Michelle Keegan showed off her toned abs at The Global Awards 2020 (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Mark, 33, chose a relaxed black t-shirt and jeans combo, but his wife later confessed that it takes him longer to get ready than her.

Michelle and Mark enjoyed a date night (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

According to the MailOnline, speaking to presenter Amanda Holden, Michelle, 32, replied "obviously Mark," when asked who took the most time preening.

Amanda Holden at The Global Awards 2020 (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Amanda went on to marvel at Mark's perfectly coiffed hair, gushing: "Can I feel that barnet? Oh my God, what is it? A bit of Elnette?"

Our date nights are [usually] indoors, we love being at home. But this is nice to be able to come out and do something like this, we love it.

Michelle warned Amanda that Mark would kill her for touching his hair, but he joked his styled barnet was "au naturelle. I get out of bed and that's exactly how it sits."

When talking to press before the event, Mark admitted that this was the couple's 'date night'.

Nadine Coyle sparkled in a sequinned mini (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

He said: "This is the stuff that's the perks of the job, you know? We get to be at such an amazing event, with amazing performances, amazing awards, and we're together sitting at a table having dinner. It's date night really, isn't it?

"Our date nights are [usually] indoors, we love being at home. But this is nice to be able to come out and do something like this, we love it."

The Global Awards 2020 took place at the Hammersmith Apollo, with a host of stars gracing the 'blue' carpet.

Love Island's Paige Turley looked glam at the event (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Love Island winner Paige Turley showcased her pins in a monochrome suit dress, while Ellie Golding stunned in a black patent gown.

Nadine Coyle turned up the glam in a sequinned mini and Mylene Klass looked fantastic in floral.

The awards show saw big winners, including Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Camilla Cabello.

Myleene looked fabulous in a floral lace dress (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Harry Styles won best song with his track Lights Up, beating off competition from Billie Eilish and Panic At The Disco.

Lewis Capaldi beat Harry to Best Male and Camilla Cabello took Best Female after being up against Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

Camilla also performed a Clueless-themed performance at the awards show, which was hosted by Roman Kemp, Mylene Klass and Kate Garraway.

