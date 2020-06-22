Michelle Keegan thanks Mark Wright as she shows off incredible lockdown abs

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan looks absolutely sensational in her latest selfie.

The actress, 33, thanked her husband Mark Wright, also 33, for helping her achieve her sculpted abs.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle shared the sultry snap with her 4.6 million Instagram followers.

"I've been doing Train Wright"

Sharing to her stories, she thanked Mark and his team at his new fitness platform, #TrainWright.

She wrote: "I've been doing Train Wright workouts for weeks now.

Michelle Keegan with husband Mark Wright (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"Thanks for keeping me motivated during this time. Now for the 30 day plan..."

Wearing a black sports bra and sports leggings, her sculpted abs and arms are firmly on display.

Mark has been helping inspire thousands of Brits during lockdown thanks to his free workouts on Instagram.

"Now for the 30 day plan..."

Celebrities have even got involved - including his pal James Argent and the likes of Keith Lemon, Amanda Holden and Tyson Fury.

He's also broadcast several of his tough home workout routines on BBC Sport.

And it is all apparently part of their new business ventures.

Michelle showed off her amazing gym results on Instagram (Image credit: Instagram @michkeegan)

The pair have set up two new fitness companies over the last few months.

One, opened in both of their names, is called Mysa Active.

And the other, opened by Mark, is called Train Wright.

"Being healthy and fit now should be a priority"

The latter is now up and running and appears to be a subscription based app.

The app offers full workouts, diet plans and recipe videos.

Currently a '4-week fat burn' programme, it is available for £29.99.

Mark told The Sun that he was inspired to get into the best shape of his life during lockdown.

He told the paper: "Staying healthy and fit mentally and physically throughout life is so important.

"During these confusing and worrying times, being healthy and fit now should be a priority."

"Don't overly push yourself"

He added that his home workouts are accessible to anyone, and don't require hours working out a day.

The former TOWIE star continued: "I’m not someone who ever spent hours in the gym every day, even though that’s what people think."

Michelle also told Hello! magazine last year that she also prefers to work out in moderation.

She advised: "Don’t overly push yourself. I only set myself a target to spend 45 minutes in the gym and then, I’m done. I think it is important to do everything in moderation."

