Michelle Keegan stuns fans with cute throwback snap as she jokes about housework

Michelle Keegan has treated fans to an adorable throwback snap from her younger years.

The former Coronation Street star, 33, took to social media yesterday (November 15) to share the childhood snap as she sat on the sofa with a toy vacuum cleaner.

In the caption, the actress poked fun while admitting she still prefers lazy days on the couch to household chores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan)

What did Michelle Keegan say?

The shot showed Michelle with her feet up as she held onto the hoover.

She wrote: “I’ve not changed my Sunday routine since the early 90’s and I’m not gonna start now.

“Happy Sunday everyone x.”

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Michelle’s celebrity pals, including husband Mark Wright.

Michelle Keegan posted an adorable throwback snap (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Mark Wright denies he is signing up to be a professional football player

The former TOWIE star commented: “Hahahaah love this…. too true.”

Sister-in-law Jess Wright wrote: “Minus the hoover #sunday.”

While fans reminisced over the 90s throwback, with one adding: “Check out the carpet, wallpaper and sofa! I remember this so well!”

A second said: “This is THE living room set up of the early 90s!”

Mark Wright gushed over Michelle’s photo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Michelle been up to?

The former Our Girl star has been pretty active on social media recently.

Last week, Michelle stunned fans as she gave a glimpse at her 2020 Christmas decorations – complete with a huge front door display.

In fact, some of her followers even branded the star “festive goals” as she showed off her home with husband Mark.

Sharing a picture of their tree, she said: “The festivities have started early. It’s 2020, and the rules have gone out the window!! Pass me the mulled wine.”

Michelle has been active on social media recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronation Street: Sair Khan wants men to slide into her DMs after split

While back in October, Michelle returned to Coronation Street for the first time in six years.

The actress, who appeared as Tina McIntyre, left the cobbles back in 2014 after her character was dramatically killed off.

She posted a clip of the famous Manchester set on her Instagram Story and wrote: “Look where I am… Feels like yesterday I was on these cobbles.”

Despite being killed off, Michelle has always been open to returning.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.