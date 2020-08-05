Michelle Keegan stuns fans with blonde hair for TV role

Michelle Keegan has stunned her fans by revealing blonde hair for a past TV role.

The Our Girl actress sported lighter locks for her role as WAG Tina Moore in ITV series Tina and Bobby.

The first series of the drama is airing again on Wednesday night (August 5) and Michelle marked the occasion by sharing behind-the-scenes snaps.

In the first picture, Michelle is seen as Tina alongside her co-star Lorne MacFadyen, who plays Sir Bobby Moore.

Another shows Michelle showing off her blonde hair, which was styled in a curled updo.

What did Michelle Keegan say?

She wrote: "Tina & Bobby is BACK!! On @itv tomorrow night at 9pm.

"Looking back on all these photos makes me miss the cast & crew so much, we had the BEST time filming this!

Michelle Keegan sported blonde hair for her role in Tina and Bobby (Credit: ITV)

"Not sure I miss those roots growing back every week."

Fans were excited that the series was repeating while others loved Michelle's blonde hair.

One person commented: "Your hair looks amazing."

Another said: "Wow you really suit blonde hair... Beautiful woman."

A third added: "How come you suit blonde so well too @michkeegan loved this series."

Michelle Keegan is naturally brunette (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Michelle previously said she had to adopt an Essex accent for the role as Tina.

She revealed her husband Mark Wright - who was born in Essex - was able to help her.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Michelle said: "Tina had elocution lessons when she was young but she had an Essex twang.

"Mark helped me by saying a word and I would repeat it back. He was over the moon when he found out that I was playing the wife of Bobby Moore."

She added: "He knows so much about Bobby Moore so he was really excited. Not long before I got the script, we watched a documentary about Bobby Moore and I found it fascinating."

Michelle said Mark helped her with an Essex accent (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Michelle and Mark have recently returned home from a holiday in Spain.

The couple went island hopping in Marbella, Ibiza and Mallorca.

However, as they returned home in the UK, Mark and Michelle have had to quarantine for two weeks due to new travel rules.

