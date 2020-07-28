Michelle Keegan shows off bikini body as she goes paddleboarding on holiday

Michelle Keegan has showed off her bikini body as she went paddle boarding on holiday.

The Our Girl star enjoyed a getaway to Marbella, Ibiza and Mallorca with her husband Mark Wright.

Michelle shared a series of photos to Instagram on Monday showing her on a paddle board in the sea.

In the photos, Michelle showed off her toned body in a printed bikini.

The former Coronation Street actress also shared a video of herself trying to stand on the board.

Michelle Keegan admits she's 'clueless'

She wrote: "Clueless."

One fan commented: "Can’t stop laughing! This is epic."

Another wrote: "Stunning!"

Michelle Keegan was on holiday with husband Mark Wright (Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN/Cover Images)

A third added: "I am awful at paddle boarding I think you did really well!"

Meanwhile, Mark recently shared photos from their Spanish getaway.

He also posted a snap of himself and Michelle on the plane on their way home.

The image shows the pair showcasing their radiant tans as they wear face masks.

Mark wrote: "Back to quarantine life."

Michelle and Mark travelled back to the UK recently (Credit: Instagram Stories)

He later posted a photo of himself in bed watching TV.

Mark said: "Quarantine life. Two weeks!! How's ya luck!! Oh well. Looks like I will be doing a whole lot of this."

Rules about quarantine changed while Mark and Michelle were island hopping in Spain.

The government introduced the rules which means anyone who travels there has to self-isolate for two weeks afterwards.

The couple have to quarantine for two weeks (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Michelle and Mark's getaway came after they spent lockdown together in their Essex home.

At the time, Michelle said she was spending her time doing "jigsaw puzzles" and "taking the dogs for a walk".

What did she say?

She said on This Morning: "I'm doing jigsaw puzzles non stop, taking the dogs for a walk, cleaning the house. It has never looked so clean!

"I'm enjoying being home and with Mark [Wright], and I just want to say a big hello to my friends and family who I haven't seen but I know they are watching, so hi guys!"

Meanwhile, Michelle also joked over how difficult it has been cooped up together.

Michelle and Mark spent lockdown at their Essex home (Credit: Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

She told Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart FM about their quarantine life.

Michelle joked via video link: "It feels like it’s been six months already, Jamie! It feels like it’s been six months already."

She later added: "We are in a very good position; we're at home, we have a garden and food in the fridge."

