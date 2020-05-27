Michelle Keegan shares rare glimpse into her envy-inducing lockdown life

Former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan has shared a rare glimpse into her lockdown life.

The 32-year-old Our Girl star looks stunning as she cuddles her little dog in the garden.

Draped over a luxury sun lounger, it looks like she is enjoying the sun and a common quarantine activity.

"My lockdown essentials"

A half-completed jigsaw is spread out on a table over the lounger.

Dressed in shorts and a crop top, her incredibly toned physique is very much much on display.

Michelle captioned with photo with: "My lockdown essentials" along with a dog and jigsaw emoji.

Michelle Keegan with husband Mark Wright pre-lockdown (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Mark Wright hailed as hero for helping save James Argent

Dozens of her some 4.5 million Instagram followers commented on how well she looks.

One user wrote: "You look beautiful!"

Another user commented: "Cutest!! Hope you’re looking after yourself angel."

Read more: Danielle Armstrong gives birth to baby girl

A third user gushed: "She has a daschund as well! Could she be anymore perfect."

"Could she be anymore perfect"

A fourth praised: "This picture just shows how down to earth you are, I think you and Mark are brilliant x stay safe x."

Meanwhile others commended her jigsaw efforts. Many commented on how much they were enjoying the old fashioned past time in lockdown.

One user posted: "I love a jigsaw. You and Mark are so lovely x."

A second posted: "I love puzzles!!! I've done so many and want to gift them to others once it's ok to do so :)."

"I love puzzles!"

And a third wrote: "Omg I am loving doing a jigsaw right now!"

Read more: Preview of Jeffrey Epstein documentary horrifies Lorraine Kelly

The actress, who is currently starring in series two of Sky TV's hit show Brassic, is spending lockdown with husband Mark Wright.

Michelle has shared some gorgeous snaps of her relaxing around the house, and Mark has been accelerating his gym routine.

The former TOWIE star has been sharing his workouts with BBC sport, determined to beat the so called 'lockdown spread'.

Michelle Keegan showed off this spectacular piece (Image credit: Instagram)

He has said he's determined to get into the best shape possible as he's "a chubby boy waiting to break out".

His fitness regimes have been watched thousands of times, with many users praising them for their effectiveness.

Elsewhere on Michelle's Instagram account she shared an absolutely stunning piece of fan art.

Showcasing the piece in her garden, she showed off the flattering portrait to its full effect on her Instagram stories.

What do you think of Michelle's lockdown activity? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.