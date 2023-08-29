Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s lavish housewarming festival Marchella as they’re shamed

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright pulled out all the stops for their epic housewarming party — but some fans are *not* impressed.

The power couple, who tied the knot nearly ten years ago in 2015, threw a star-studded bash at the weekend to celebrate their new pad. And as expected, we are *so* jealous we didn’t bag an invite, because there was a gigantic pool, drinks and a ton of celebs.

However, the Michelle and Mark’s lavish bash hasn’t gone down too well with some of their followers…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright pull out all stops

Just as you’d expect, the pair didn’t hold back when splashing the cash on their party to make it look Instagram-ready. We’re talking, a massive amount of balloons, a DJ deck, a ton of marquees and good vibes. Michelle dubbed the festival-inspired bash ‘Marchella’ a nod to the iconic music festival Coachella in California.

The pair pulled out all the stops (Credit: Instagram Story)

Dotted around Michelle and Mark’s huge garden were marquees to protect party-goers from the August rain. While making the most of their mega pool, the couple decorated it with huge white balloons floating in the water.

Proving they are the hosts with most, the couple also hired glamping tents for their guests to stay overnight. Finishing off the night with a bang, the partygoers all lined up to watch a gorgeous fireworks display.

Olly was one of many celebs at the bash (Credit: Instagram Story)

Celeb guests

Michelle and Mark called on their showbiz pals to make up numbers for their festival-themed party.

Singer Olly Murs took to the stage to perform for the couple and their guests. Meanwhile, Scouting For Girls also put on a show, as well as comedian Russel Kane.

Mark’s TOWIE sister Jess was also in attendance. His best pal James Argent was also invited – and even performed at the bash. Sharing a post with highlights from the night, James told his Instagram followers: “Congratulations to my lovely friends Mark & Michelle for finally completing your dream home.”

Fans were not keen on Michelle and Mark’s party (Credit: Instagram Story)

Shamed by trolls

Michelle and Mark’s party got a lot of their followers talking. So much so that some were left fuming in the comments section.

“Showing your wealth off and then wanting privacy – not class,” said one person. Another quipped: “2 people living in a house that size it’s bigger than Buckingham palace.”

A third said: “‘Look look at everything we’ve got’ not an ounce of class.” However, others were quick to stick up for Michelle, with one writing: “You just sound bitter.”

A second chimed in and penned: “Why does it bother you if someone shows off the home they’ve worked hard for on their insta page? Genuinely curious?” Echoing their thoughts, someone else gushed: “Beautiful home ignore the haters.”

Read more: Mark Wright stuns fans as he shows off ‘insane’ renovations at his Spanish home: ‘Now time to enjoy it!’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.