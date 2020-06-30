Michelle Keegan looks incredible in green dress in scenic photo

Actress Michelle Keegan has wowed in a green dress as she posed in a beautiful field near her home.

The Our Girl star made the most of the sunny weather last weekend as she enjoyed a walk in the field.

In a photo, Michelle posed in a beautiful emerald green dress from her Very range.

Michelle twirled in her midi dress as she went bare foot.

The former Coronation Street actress wrote: "From bare feet to slippers real quick!"

Fans gushed over the stunning picture, with many complimenting the scenic venue.

What did they say?

One person commented: "So much beauty in one picture!!"

Michelle Keegan has wowed her fans again with her latest Instagram post (Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN/Cover Images)

Another wrote: "Cripes, look at that garden! And of course the dress."

A third added: "Dress is beautiful don't get me wring Michelle but bloomin 'eck.... look at those trees!! Perfectly trimmed!!! Garden goals!" [Sic]

However, it's unclear whether the photo was taken in Michelle's garden or a field nearby.

Michelle to become a WAG?

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested Michelle could be set to become a WAG.

Her husband Mark Wright is reportedly wanted by football club Billericay Town.

Michelle could be set to become a WAG if Mark signs up to football club Billericay Town (Credit: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

According to The Sun, a pay-as-you-play deal could be worth up to £600 a week.

The tabloid reported that the non-league side’s boss Jamie O’Hara fancies giving Mark the deal for next season.

A source told the publication: "Jamie has known Mark for a while and has long-admired his ability on the pitch.

"He played to a decent standard as a youngster and was a professional for a time before focusing on showbiz.

"It would make Michelle easily Britain’s most glamorous WAG. The locals in Billericay are going to be gobsmacked."

Mark and Michelle married in 2015 (Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN/Cover Images)

Meanwhile, away from work, both Michelle and Mark have previously spoke about starting a family.

The couple have said that they have babies in their own time as they are not in a rush.

Michelle previously said on the Jonathan Ross Show: "Everyone always asks that question.

"Don’t get me wrong, I’m not getting any younger. My mum is on it as well. No plans yet, but we definitely do want children in the future."

