Actress Michelle Keegan has made us green with envy with her latest Instagram post.

Her throwback holiday picture, shared with her 5.7 million followers, shows the 34 year old looking sizzling in her bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle Keegan shares bikini throwback

In the snap, Michelle can be seen posing in a strapless bikini on a picturesque beach.

Dreaming of holidays, the former Coronation Street actress wrote: “Body at home this morning still in PJs ,but my mind is here.”

Read more: Michelle Keegan sizzles in sports bra as she issues plea to Instagram followers

The star’s washboard abs and lean toned figure instantly caught the attention of her followers, including fellow celebs Vicky Pattinson and The Saturdays singer Una Healy.

Michelle’s fans react to Instagram post

In the comments, fans rushed to praise the star.

“So beautiful” said one.

“I mean what can I say, she is just perfection,” wrote another.

I mean what can I say, she is just perfection.

A third commented: “You are so beautiful and perfect.”

A fourth gushed: “Fittest woman in world”.

Whilst some fans awed over Michelle’s unreal figure, one follower joked: “In my mind I have that body, unfortunately my actually body isn’t on the same wavelength”.

Michelle Keegan married TOWIE star Mark Wright in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews)

Sizzling in her sports bra

Her beach post isn’t the only post to have caught the attention of Instagram followers.

This month she also stunned her fans as she sizzled in a sports bra in her Instagram Story.

In the athletic snap, she also had a complaint to moan about and appealed to her millions of followers for help.

Read more: Meet the full 2022 cast of Emmerdale

In the snap, Michelle can be seen sitting on the floor in a gym posing with her phone in hand.

Across the snap, she wrote: “Can someone have a word with Apple, there’s no phone case with a battery built-in…

“Looks like I’ve got a deck of cards stuck to my phone!”

The star kept it real though and showed it wasn’t all work and no play. After her workout, Michelle shared a snap of her local supermarket wine aisle as she hinted that she’d be enjoying drinks with a friend later.

Michelle filmed her trip down the aisle to the wine of her choice – Bread and Butter Chardonnay.

The star then picked up the wine before the short video ended.

“If you know you know, and @emmyclarkson certainly now KNOWS!!!!” she captioned the short video.

Can we have wine and look like Michelle too please?!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.