Michelle Keegan has vented her frustration over Tier Two lockdown restrictions being placed in Essex.

The Our Girl star, 33, lives here with her husband Mark Wright, 33.

In fact, she shared her dismay at the entire year of 2020.

Taking to social media, she posted a stunning yet serious selfie in a cosy pink hoodie.

Although she looks like butter wouldn’t melt in the snap, she coupled it with a middle finger emoji.

Michelle Keegan has maintained lockdown rules for months now (Credit: SplashNews)

And the rather telling message: ‘Dear 2020…that is all. Bye xx.’

The glam couple live in a sprawling mansion in Essex but they’ll now be seeing a lot more of it thanks to new restrictions.

Essex, as well as various other parts of the nation, have been plunged into Tier Two lockdowns.

This new change of rules means that only members of the same households can meet indoors.

This applies to both homes and public destinations – including restaurants, pubs and even shops.

Michelle let her feelings about this year well and truly known (Credit: Instagram)

Hence Michelle and Mark could dine together in a restaurant.

But they wouldn’t be able to invite friends or families along for the night out.

However, the ‘rule of six’ still applies – but only at outdoors locations.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Thursday that both Essex and parts of Surrey would now be under stricter lockdowns.

He said: “Working with local leaders in Essex and Elmbridge, we’re also moving them into local alert level High.

Despite restrictions, Michelle and Mark continue to promote their businesses from home (Credit: SplashNews)

“I want to pay tribute to the leadership of Essex County Council and in Elmbridge where they have been working so hard to suppress the virus.

“Infection rates are also rising sharply in Barrow-in-Furness, in York, in North East Derbyshire, in Erewash and Chesterfield.

“In all of these places, cases are doubling in less than a fortnight.

“For all of the areas entering the high alert level, the change will come into effect one minute past midnight on Saturday morning and this includes Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Erewash and Chesterfield too.”

Despite Michelle’s understandable annoyance at the lockdown – both her and Mark have been very productive this year.

Mark has used lockdown to promote his intense workouts and online fitness platform.

He launched Train Wright this summer. After having tremendous success with his Instagram bootcamp style workouts.

What’s more, Michelle was even able to promote her fashion line with Very from home.

She got creative and put on her own fashion show from home, showcasing her new looks across social media.

