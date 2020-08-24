Michelle Keegan has debuted her lighter locks in a hair care tutorial taken in her home.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram to flaunt her seemingly brighter hair in an Instagram video on Sunday (August 23).

In the clip, Michelle gave followers an insight into her hair routine as she showed off results of a hair mask.

Michelle Keegan shows off new ‘do

The video kicked off in her bedroom, with Michelle sporting a casual top knot as she explained the new product.

She shared: “Obviously because of my job my hair can get really damaged. It can look dry and dull, so I’m constantly using products to replenish my hair.”

Michelle went on to blow-dry her locks to reveal her brunette colour with a series of subtle caramel highlights.

She concluded the video, saying: “It feels so soft and it looks really, really shiny.”

Michelle Keegan showed off her lighter locks in a new Instagram video (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle’s celebrity pals were left raving over the clip, with Hollyoaks’ Chelsee Healy writing: “Little beauty.”

Keith Lemon joked: “Does it work on gingers?”

A fan added: “I love this! You look gorgeous and your hair is literally to die for OMG.”

Another commented: “Love the hair colour.”

The Our Girl actress gave fans a glimpse into her haircare routine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan heads back to work

Michelle has thrown herself back into work following a two-week quarantine with husband Mark Wright.

The married couple were previously forced to quarantine after returning from a luxurious trip to Spain.

They went island hopping in Marbella, Ibiza and Mallorca.

However, as they returned home in the UK, Mark and Michelle had to isolate for two weeks due to new travel rules.

Michelle is back to work following a two-week quarantine with husband Mark (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last week, the former Coronation Street star was spotted getting glammed up on a shoot ahead of a busy day.

She filmed herself as her trusty makeup artist worked wonders on her face.

Michelle Keegan moves on from Our Girl

Michelle’s recent post follows on from reports Our Girl was apparently axed after deals to replace the actress with Jacqueline Jossa fell through.

The former EastEnders star was in line to be the new lead of the hit show.

Michelle quit Our Girl earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

However, the BBC has since announced that the show has ended after four series.

A source said that the BBC was forced to cancel Our Girl and Jacqueline as its new lead due to coronavirus.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider revealed: “Jacqueline knew it was a massive role for her but after the initial call it all went quiet and nothing more was said.

“With the pandemic and restrictions on filming, they felt it was best to just pull the plug for the moment.

“It’s a shame because everyone thought Jacqueline could have had huge success in the role but the chance never really came off.”

Michelle reportedly quit the show to spend more time with her husband Mark.

