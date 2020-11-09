Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have delighted fans by putting up their Christmas decorations.

And, in a bid to cheer the end of what can only be described as a horrendous year, the famous couple have gone all out.

In fact, some of their followers have even branded the pair “festive goals” as they showed off their elaborate decorations.

Christmas has started early for Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright put up their Christmas decs

Mark charted the decoration process with an Instagram video.

And things didn’t start smoothly for the couple, with the pair over-estimating the size of their hallway.

Sharing a picture of a bare tree standing beside their stairs, Mark revealed the couple had “messed up”.

“Too big, back in the box,” he said, before taking the tree down and replacing it with a smaller – but no less spectacular – model.

He then shared pictures of the couple’s baubles and other decorations, before showing off the final result and declaring: “Christmas has come early in our house!”

The tree looks gorgeous, filled with red and white Merry Christmas and Santa Stop Here signs.

There are also red sparkly baubles, candy canes and huge red and white lollipops adorning the tree.

Mark and Michelle’s Christmas tree is gorgeous (Credit: Instagram)

Nutcrackers and an elaborate festive arch

At the end of his video, Mark heads outside, where the couple’s followers could see their festive display in all its glory.

The festivities have started early. It’s 2020, and the rules have gone out the window!! Pass me the mulled wine.

Outside the front door stand two huge nutcrackers, while an illuminated Christmas arch frames the entrance to the couple’s home.

Over on her Instagram page Michelle shared a picture of their open front door, with dogs Pip and Phoebe sitting just inside, in front of the tree.

She said: “The festivities have started early. It’s 2020, and the rules have gone out the window!! Pass me the mulled wine.”

Famous friends love the Christmas display

Amanda Holden was one of the first to comment.

“Omg this is ffff fabulous,” she said.

Lucy-Jo Hudson also commented.

“That is sensational Keegs, amazing effort,” she said.

Mark’s mum Carol added that it “looks amazing”.

His sister Natalya, meanwhile, commented that the elaborate Christmas display was “insane”.

‘If it’s good enough for Michelle’

“Festive goals!” declared another follower.

“How dreamy,” said another fan.

“If it’s good enough for Michelle it’s good enough for us,” said another as they no doubt got their Christmas tree down from the loft.

