Michelle Keegan admits quarantine is 'worth it' as she shares holiday throwback

Michelle Keegan has admitted she's more than happy to quarantine with husband Mark Wright following their Spanish getaway.

The Our Girl star, 33, is currently in a fortnight-long lockdown after returning home from Ibiza.

And while most would be unhappy with being cooped indoors, Michelle has proven otherwise.

What did Michelle Keegan say?

Taking to Instagram, the former Coronation Street favourite shared a snap of herself basking in the Spanish sun.

The shot showed her wearing a leopard print bikini and a straw hat during a beach outing.

She wrote: "14 days in quarantine... worth it."

Fans rushed to compliment the photo, with one saying: "Absolutely stunning."

Michelle Keegan has admitted self-isolating with husband Mark Wright is 'worth it' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second gushed: "Beautiful. Summer goals."

Despite appearing pleased with the current laws, one comment left Michelle questioning government travel guidelines.

Photographer Alan Strutt wrote: "Thought it was 10 days now."

Michelle replied: "Is it??? Well if that’s the case I’m now free!!!"

The Our Girl actress has been forced to quarantine at home following her holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright self-isolate

Mark and Michelle have been forced to self-isolate after returning from their break.

It's a far cry from their trip to Spain, where they spent time in Marbella, Ibiza and Mallorca.

The couple shared images of themselves on boats and by the pool, as they made the most of island life.

But since they travelled out there, the government changed its guidelines about Spain.

Mark and Michelle recently returned from Spain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following the news, Mark shared a pic of him and Michelle on the plane home.

He wrote: "Back to quarantine life."

Mark then shared another pic of the couple in their Essex home watching TV.

The reality star added: "2 weeks!! How's ya luck!! Oh well. Looks like I will be doing a whole lot of this."

The former soap actress shared a holiday throwback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright's holiday splurge

Mark has complained of putting on weight during their Spanish holiday.

The reality star turned fitness entrepreneur confessed to his 1.7 million Instagram followers: "Three days La Cala, five days Majorca, three days Ibiza.

"Of course ending with a bang of course, Ibiza. First session back, I'm telling you now. Not only am I a little bit podge, but I am out of my (depth).

"Tomorrow will be a better day. I didn't want to do it. If you don't want to do anything else right now, get up, get it done, and 'Train Wright'."

