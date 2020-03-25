Michelle Heaton cuts hair into bob during coronavirus lockdown

It's one of the little worries many of us have during the coronavirus lockdown - how bad is our hair going to get - but Michelle Heaton has solved it.

The singer took matters into her own hands and gave herself a dramatic new look, cutting off her long locks and opting for a shorter bob style instead.

The star revealed her transformation on Instagram on Tuesday, March 24.

Michelle said that she decided to go for the chop to help boost her self-esteem after realising she wouldn't be able to get to her usual hairdressers for a while.

The former Liberty X singer did a remarkable job, her new choppy bob with a fringe looks super stylish.

Michelle's followers rushed to praise her efforts with one writing: "You look stunning, if there is any time to try a new hair do it’s on lockdown."

Another added: "It looks super cool for doing it yourself."

Michelle Heaton decided to go for the chop to help boost her self-esteem (Credit: SplashNews.com)

While another follower told Michelle: "You look wonderful, and sometimes change is good for us. Even when we don't necessarily want it.

"I know you can rock pretty much any hairstyle because when I look at you the main thing I see is a strong, motivated, caring, determined, and pure-hearted woman."

Michelle also revealed how she's been spending the coronavirus lockdown.

She admitted she's struggling homeschooling her children, Faith, eight, and six year-old Aaron.

In a video story posted to Instagram, Michelle was still up at 1am trying to print schoolwork to keep the kids busy.

She said: "Is this anyone else's life right now? I don't even know how to do this!"

Michelle and her family began self-isolating earlier this month when one of their neighbours was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Thankfully, they didn't fall ill.

Michelle is self-isolating with her family (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on Lorraine, Michelle said: "I do have a cough, maybe I’m over-thinking it. AJ had sniffles but kids get sniffles. It’s a really delicate and difficult situation.'

"I suppose I’m as clueless as everybody else. I am taking that precaution because little AJ’s immune system, when he had meningitis, it was very weak.

"The last thing we want as parents is to bring anything into a school... as far as we are aware, we don’t have it.

"It’s just a precaution."

