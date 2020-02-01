The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 1st February 2020
Michelle Heaton rushed to hospital in Bali after collapsing

Geordie singer was suffering from "Bali belly"

By Paul Dimery
Michelle Heaton has told her fans on social media that she collapsed while on holiday this week.

The former Liberty X star, 40, revealed on Instagram Stories that she was taken ill shortly after tucking into a £150 meal at a sushi restaurant.

She followed up her initial announcement with a picture of herself in a hospital bed, revealing that she'd suffered from "severe dehydration".

And (most of) her fans have been showering the pop star with messages of sympathy.

The mum-of-two has been in Bali for the past few days, reportedly staying at a women-only sanctuary while her kids are at home with her husband, Irish businessman Hugh Hanley.

Everything had seemingly been going well, with Michelle sharing pictures of herself enjoying the sunshine – until she dropped the bombshell last night that she'd been taken ill.

Be careful what you eat and drink in foreign countries – especially the ice, because I was not very well at all.

She told her 226,000 followers: "Last night I collapsed from severe dehydration. It just goes to show you need to drink lots of water.

"My problem was I had Bali belly at the same time. I was dripped up to an IV and I'm much better now.

"Be careful what you eat and drink in foreign countries – especially the ice, because I was not very well at all."

Most of the people who commented on Michelle's news sent words of comfort to the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant.

One wrote: "How terrible... glad you're on the mend now."

Another fan soothed: "You poor thing. I hope you feel better now. There is nothing worse [than] when you're away from home abroad and feel so unwell – and it always happens when you're due to fly home."

And a third said: "Look after yourself babe. Your pics have been amazing. I'm not a smushy person, so I mean this when I say you are an inspiration and a breath of fresh air with your realism. Get well soon wonder woman."

The Geordie star made her name in pop group Liberty X (Credit: SplashNews.com)

To prove that she's recovering now, Michelle later shared a video in which she revealed that she'd treated herself to a new tattoo while in Bali (see above).

We're glad she's feeling better!

