Michelle Heaton celebrates ‘100 days clean and sober’ with shocking before and after pictures

Michelle Heaton has shared before and after pictures of her battle with addiction in a candid Instagram post.

The former Liberty X star took to her social media page to tell fans of her happiness at being 100 days clean and sober.

Michelle, 42, shared the contrasting images as she urged her fans who may be suffering from addiction to find help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Heaton (@wonderwomanshel)

She wrote: “100 days! Clean and sober! 100 days ago I took this photo, the morning I went into rehab. I remember waking up after yet another night of a party for one, alone by myself in utter madness and chaos. 100 days on, and I wake up (with still tired eyes), but tired from just a restless sleep, not a drugged-up binge.

“All I could see was darkness, now I can see light. Where there was pain I feel joy. Where there was no hope I have comfort. I hate to preach… but here I go!

Read More: Michelle Heaton credits friend Katie Price for saving her life from booze and drugs hell

“I’m preaching to the still-suffering addict. You are not alone, you are me, I was you! If you are in pain, if you are controlled and have become powerless to this disease only YOU can label yourself! Admitting you need or want help is the first and hardest step. Let’s beat this! One day at a time. Not for tomorrow, just for today! Help is out there.”

Michelle then gave details of her recommended outlets for finding support and starting the road to recovery.

Michelle is on the mend after a stint in rehab (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “Call If you need help with a drinking problem either phone the national helpline 0800 9177 650 or contact by email: help@aamail.org and visit the website: https://www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk/Contact.”

Michelle Heaton admits she ‘almost died’

Earlier this week Michelle appeared on Loose Women where she opened up about her time in rehab and how she almost died.

She confessed that in the last three years there wasn’t one day where she wasn’t drinking. The singer also explained how when she was told last September she would die if she didn’t stop, she still carried on.

She told the panel: “I became very very ill, it was a five year process. About three years it got a bit of a hold on me, I was happy in my addiction. Sometimes it’s difficult to say you have an addiction cos at times it feels fun, that’s the reality of it, it was my friend in need.

“Any feeling, sad, happy, the sun’s shining, a party – any excuse. It got a hold of me really badly about a year and a half ago. My husband and friends tried an intervention to get me to rehab.”

Michelle admits that’s when things got really bad. She continued: “Three months ago I was at death’s door, I was given a couple of days to live. I was so ill, I had lost so much weight, my skin was translucent, my belly was swollen and hard. I was sick so I could drink more. I’d feel happy so I could drink more. It controlled everything I did.

“The last three years I’ve never had a day off alcohol, a drink or some sort, last September I was in hospital with a failed pancreas and liver disease.

“It wasn’t looking good, even then I couldn’t stop. I was told if I continued I would die but I still didn’t stop. Nothing mattered, my skin, I could see my veins, my skin was itchy, I was scratched with scars.”

Hair loss

Michelle also revealed that the long term effects of her disease are still with her. She explained: “My hair has gone, this isn’t mine, it’s been put in by my hairdresser. The great news is that the liver repairs, it’s an amazing organ. It will repair but not forget. I’m under no illusions, one drink and I could be right back to where I was if not worse.”

Michelle with her husband Hugh (Credit: SplashNews)

She also told how husband Hugh Hanley – who she shares children Faith, nine, and Aaron, seven, with – has been her “rock”.

Let us know what you think of this story by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!