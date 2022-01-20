michelle dockery jasper waller-bridge
Michelle Dockery engagement: Star finds happiness after death of fiancé John

The ITV star is engaged to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother

By Joshua Haigh
Michelle Dockery has revealed that she is engaged to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brother Jasper.

The Downton Abbey actress, 40, made the announcement in today’s edition of The Times (January 20).

It marks three years since the ITV actress first met Jasper, 34 – and follows the death of her first fiancé John from cancer in 2015.

Michelle Dockery is engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge (Credit: Splashnews)

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery announces engagement

The couple are believed to have become a couple through friends in 2019.

They made their first-ever public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival.

The announcement read: “The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex.”

Both Jasper and Michael are in the same industry.

Michelle is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley on Downton Abbey. She’ll be reprising the role later this year in the latest movie adaptation of the ITV series.

Meanwhile, Jasper is a film and TV producer. He was also previously the manager of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

Michelle Dockery has been engaged once before, however, her ex-fiancé tragically died (Credit: Splashnews)

What happened to Michelle’s fiancé John?

This isn’t the first time Michelle has been engaged. Sadly, her first ended in tragedy.

Her first fiancé, John Dineen, died in 2015, aged 34, after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

At the time of his death, she said: “I don’t have the vocabulary to describe what it felt like. And what it still feels like.

“I never lost hope. No. I’m not exaggerating when I say that John did not complain once, never, not once, and that gave us strength.

“It’s what keeps you going, that positivity. To never lose that hope for a miracle. I couldn’t have done it any other way,” she added.

