Michelle Collins makes sad confession about wedding after marrying partner

Michelle Collins has made a sad confession after marrying her long-term partner in a ceremony last week.

The former EastEnders actress, 60, married her partner Mike Davidson, 38, at Islington Town Hall in London.

But Michelle, who played Cindy Beale between 1988 and 1998, said she found the day hard without close members of her family.

Michelle Collins said her wedding day was ’emotional’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Collins’ wedding day

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she revealed she found it emotional to get married without her mum in attendance. Her mum, Mary, passed away last year from cancer.

She revealed her 25-year-old daughter Maia couldn’t go because she was ‘away’.

Michelle told the mag: “It was very emotional because, as Michael said in his speech, we’ve lost a lot of people and there were a lot of people who couldn’t be there.

“We had a picture of [Mary] in the registry office next to the celebrant and she was there at the party as well.

Michelle Collins lost her mum to cancer last year (Credit: ITV)

“And we had a loop of photos and she was in a lot of them. I know she would have been really proud and we did it in Islington where we’re from.”

Michelle wore a white jumpsuit for the wedding, deciding against a traditional wedding dress. She completed her stunning look with a gold and white flower crown.

In photos obtained by the Mirror, she could be seen smiling as she left the town hall, holding hands with her new husband.

Other pictures showed Michelle and David standing out on the street, enjoying a glass of champagne.

Short engagement

Read more: EastEnders’ Michelle Collins marries her partner in star-studded ceremony

David proposed to Michelle in March this year.

She uploaded a snap of herself and David walking around LA with a huge engagement ring on show. And in another picture, she showed it off while on a hike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Collins (@michelledcollins)

Michelle wrote: “So this happened in #la he got down on bended knee while we were on the top of #temescalcanyon basically no one else around just us.

“It’s #beautiful and I’m #happy. #10years this April, about time I think.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.