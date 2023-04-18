EastEnders star Michelle Collins reveals she was rushed to hospital in ‘worrying time’

EastEnders star Michelle Collins has been rushed to hospital amid a “worrying” health battle.

The 60-year-old announced the concerning news on Twitter yesterday (Monday, April 17).

Michelle has been rushed to hospital (Credit: CoverImages.com)

EastEnders star Michelle Collins rushed to hospital

Yesterday saw Michelle take to Twitter to share news of her hospital dash with concerned fans.

In a tweet for her 198.6k followers to see, the former EastEnders star thanked the NHS and staff at the Royal Free hospital for seeing her yesterday.

“Thank you @nhs @RoyalFreeNHS for seeing me this morning at 9am, been a Worrying time but hopefully now all ok.

When it works the @NHSEngland is fantastic! Don’t destroy it #Tories #savethenhs,” she tweeted.

Michelle’s fans showed their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans send their support to EastEnders star Michelle Collins

A number of Michelle’s followers took to the replies to send their well-wishes to the soap star.

“Wishing you the best Michelle,” one fan tweeted the star. “Hope you’re ok Michelle,” another said.

“Glad you’re ok Michelle,” a third then wrote. “Sending love Michelle hope you’re okay,” another tweeted.

“Hope everything is good now. Hugs,” a fifth then wrote.

Michelle has dropped hints about her soap future (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle drops big soap hint

The news about Michelle’s hospital dash comes not soon after she addressed her future on soaps.

Michelle played Cindy Beale in EastEnders between 1988 and 1998. She also had a role on Coronation Street between 2011 and 2014.

Now, Michelle has hinted that she is well up for returning to the worlds of soaps. In an interview with The Sun, Michelle revealed that she still gets recognised as Cindy Beale – 25 years on.

“Of course I do, but then there are a lot of Doctor Who fans. And Cindy was a very popular character,” she said.

When asked if she’d return to soaps, she said: “I always say never say never, but that is what everyone says, isn’t it.”

Read more: Michelle Collins makes sad confession about wedding after marrying partner

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.