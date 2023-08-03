Want to cook a make-believe dish? Michelin Star chef creates two fantasy food recipes inspired by Dungeons & Dragons

Gen Z and Millennials love escaping into fantasy worlds – and now celebrity chef Adam Handling has created two recipes to help them eat fictional foods for real.

The Michelin Star chef and recently crowned Great British Menu’s ‘Champion of Champions’ has worked out how home cooks can magic up Quippers and Chips from Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), followed by the role-playing game’s famous Vegetable Platter.

He devised the recipes after more than half (54%) of people aged between 18 and 42 revealed they had already tried to recreate grub from a fictional land – And older Brits are getting on board with the trend too.

Adam Handling has created two recipes to help them eat fictional foods for real (Credit: Cover Images)

Fictional foods

In a new survey of 2,000 adults, 77% of respondents across all age groups admitted they had longed to taste food or drink featured in a movie, game, book or TV show.

And a whopping 83% reckon it would be fun to try new dishes based on make-believe worlds.

But not all fictional foods are equally appealing, according to the survey commissioned to mark the launch of a new boardgame Dungeons & Dragons: The Yawning Portal by its publishers Avalon Hill.

Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Bar was named by 43% as a food or drink from fictional worlds they would love to try, beating a tempting Hot Chocolate from Polar Express (37%) and The Simpson’s Krusty Burger (32%).

“The Dungeons & Dragons universe is rich in lore” (Credit: Cover Images)

However, a revolted 36% said they would swerve Dr Seuss’s iconic Green Eggs and Ham, closely followed by 32% giving a firm no to Grey Stuff from Beauty and the Beast and 31% who wisely never want to taste Slurm from Futurama.

Food fans might wonder how Handling will make Quippers – carnivorous fish with sharp teeth that like to gather in swarms in the role-play game – in any way appetising.

But the Dundee-born chef, whose flagship Michelin-starred restaurant Frog is in London’s Covent Garden, has hot fantasy cooking form.

The new dishes should go down well with players of Dungeons & Dragons: The Yawning Portal (Credit: Cover Images)

Dungeons & Dragons universe

He triumphed on the Great British Menu after creating a ‘Food Fight’ pudding with throwable custard and smashable cake, inspired by The Beano comic.

His Quippers are made from fish covered in a tasty beer batter, while the Vegetable Platter features orzo – a type of pasta shaped like large grains of rice – tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Sara Westby from Hasbro UK said: “The Dungeons & Dragons universe is rich in lore and wonder and the new Yawning Portal boardgame seamlessly blends the fantasy franchise with exceptional boardgame gameplay.”

The Dungeons & Dragons: The Yawning Portal boardgame is available to purchase (Credit: Cover Images)

The new dishes should go down well with players of Dungeons & Dragons: The Yawning Portal, who take on the role of the tavern’s innkeeper and feed hungry adventurers by matching food tokens with hero cards.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Yawning Portal boardgame is available to purchase from Amazon and other boardgame retailers. You can find the Yawning Portal inspired recipes on Adam Handling’s Instagram

The Top 10 voted tastiest foods and drink from fantasy worlds:

43% – Willy Wonka’s chocolate bar (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

37% – Hot Chocolate (The Polar Express)

32% – Krusty Burger (The Simpsons)

27% – “Eat Me” Cookies (Alice in Wonderland)

26% – Krabby Patty (Spongebob)

24% – Burger of the Day (Bob’s Burgers)

24% – Scooby Snacks (Scooby Doo)

19% – Three Course Dinner Gum (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

18% – Duff Beer (The Simpsons)

18% – Turkish Delight (The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe)

