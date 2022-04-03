Michaela Strachan is set to take part in ITV’s All Star Musicals tonight (April 3).

The Springwatch host joins Alex Beresford, Lisa George, Jacqueline Jossa, Colin Salmon and Danny Care, as they prepare to take on a classic musical hit.

But back in February 2014, Michaela was hit with the devastating diagnosis of breast cancer.

Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan previously battled breast cancer (Credit: BBC)

Michaela Strachan on her cancer battle

It came after doctors discovered Michaela’s cancer during a mammogram at the start of 2014.

The 55-year-old star made the decision not to speak about her diagnosis publicly until later that year.

At the time, Michaela was presenting Springwatch, but wasn’t ready to share the news with viewers.

She told the Radio Times, Michaela explained: “I wanted to just plough on as if it wasn’t all happening.

“I didn’t want the viewers thinking about my t*ts when I was talking about blue tits. I didn’t want the audience feeling sorry for me.”

She went on: “I told who I needed to at the BBC and my co-presenters found out later. The whole team knew, all 100 of them, but I didn’t mind that.”

Michael underwent a double mastectomy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michaela went on to beat the disease, after having a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Despite making a full recovery, the star had to take some time off work to deal with the emotional trauma.

She also underwent trauma release therapy, which helped her “enormously”.

It feels fantastic to be free of it.

In 2019, Michaela explained that her cancer battle helped change her perspective on life.

Speaking to Prima, the star shared: “I can’t tell you how fantastic it feels to be free of it.”

In addition, she added: “My diagnosis taught me to see life as a bit of a horse race where everyone’s line is different. For some of us, it’s going to be close, for others, it’s going to be a long way away. You can still have a great race, even if your finish line is earlier.”

When is Michaela on All Star Musicals?

Michaela is set to make her musical debut on the ITV programme tonight (April 3).

As well as receiving choreograph training, the show’s contestants will be mentored by West End star Elaine Paige.

Michaela and her co-stars will be performing musical numbers from a range of iconic shows, including Frozen, Les Miserables, 42nd Street and Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the programme will hosted by returning presenter John Barrowman.

All Star Musicals 2022 will air on ITV on Sunday at 7.30pm.

