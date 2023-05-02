Sir Michael Palin shares heartbreaking news his wife has died just weeks after 57th wedding anniversary

Sir Michael Palin has revealed his wife has sadly died as he paid a heartbreaking tribute.

The Monty Python star, 79, shared the news that his wife Helen Gibbins has died just a couple of weeks after they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

Sharing the news on his website, Michael said Helen’s death is “an indescribable loss” for the family.

Michael has sadly revealed his wife Helen has died (Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

He said: “My dearest wife Helen died peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday morning. She had been suffering with chronic pain for several years, which was compounded a few years ago by a diagnosis of kidney failure.

“We first met on a summer holiday on the Suffolk coast when we were both sixteen and we married in our early twenties. Two and a half weeks ago we celebrated our 57th wedding anniversary.

“Her death is an indescribable loss for myself, our three children and four grandchildren. Helen was the bedrock of my life. Her quietly wise judgment informed all my decisions and her humour and practical good sense was was at the heart of our life together.”

Michael said his wife Helen passed away on Tuesday morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “The family ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Tributes have poured in on social media for Helen as fans sent their condolences to Michael. One person said: “I feel so sorry for Michael Palin as his wife Helen has passed away after suffering chronic pain and kidney failure my heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP Helen.”

Another wrote: “RIP Helen. My thoughts are with the Palin family.”

Someone else added: “Deepest sympathy and heartfelt thoughts go out to #Michaelpalin on the loss of his beloved wife #Helen Palin, sending you and your family strength and love.”

Michael and Helen married in 1966. They have three children and four grandchildren.

