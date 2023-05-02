Michael Palin smiling with wife, and on This Morning
News

Sir Michael Palin shares heartbreaking news his wife has died just weeks after 57th wedding anniversary

He shared a heartbreaking message on his website

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Sir Michael Palin has revealed his wife has sadly died as he paid a heartbreaking tribute.

The Monty Python star, 79, shared the news that his wife Helen Gibbins has died just a couple of weeks after they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

Sharing the news on his website, Michael said Helen’s death is “an indescribable loss” for the family.

Michael Palin and his wife Helen smiling at event
Michael has sadly revealed his wife Helen has died (Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Michael Palin wife

He said: “My dearest wife Helen died peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday morning. She had been suffering with chronic pain for several years, which was compounded a few years ago by a diagnosis of kidney failure.

“We first met on a summer holiday on the Suffolk coast when we were both sixteen and we married in our early twenties. Two and a half weeks ago we celebrated our 57th wedding anniversary.

“Her death is an indescribable loss for myself, our three children and four grandchildren. Helen was the bedrock of my life. Her quietly wise judgment informed all my decisions and her humour and practical good sense was was at the heart of our life together.”

Michael Palin smiling at BAFTAs
Michael said his wife Helen passed away on Tuesday morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “The family ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

My dearest wife Helen died peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Tributes have poured in on social media for Helen as fans sent their condolences to Michael. One person said: “I feel so sorry for Michael Palin as his wife Helen has passed away after suffering chronic pain and kidney failure my heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP Helen.”

Another wrote: “RIP Helen. My thoughts are with the Palin family.”

YouTube video player

Someone else added: “Deepest sympathy and heartfelt thoughts go out to #Michaelpalin on the loss of his beloved wife #Helen Palin, sending you and your family strength and love.”

Michael and Helen married in 1966. They have three children and four grandchildren.

Read more: ‘Beautiful, brilliant, warm-hearted’ Coronation Street star dies aged 92

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Michael Palin

Trending Articles

I'm A Celebrity South Africa logo
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers call out ‘miserable’ campmate over behaviour
Stacey Solomon wears a metallic dress on a pink ITV bacdrop
Stacey Solomon declares ‘it’s a dream come true’ as she shares exciting news
Coronation Street's Paul, the Coronation Street logo and the background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans all make the same plea to Paul over MND diagnosis
Meghan Markle looking annoyed at a sport event
Photo Meghan Markle ‘never wanted world to see’ released
Coronation Street logo and Rovers background (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily!)
‘Beautiful, brilliant, warm-hearted’ Coronation Street star dies aged 92
Coronation Street's Amy and Elaine, Emmerdale's Cathy and Mary
Soap fans beg Emmerdale and Coronation Street to ‘stop the woman hating’