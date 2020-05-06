Michael McIntyre's Big Laughs: BBC announces new comedy series features best bits from Big Show

Comedian Michael McIntyre is set to take a look back at the most memorable and hilarious moments from his Big Show in a new BBC series, Michael McIntyre's Big Laughs.

The programme will revisit the best surprises and pranks played on celebrities and unsuspecting members of the audience over the years.

What do we know so far?

Michael McIntyre's new show, Big Laughs, is coming to BBC One (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Highlights to be shown again in the new four-part series will include the shocked look on Judge Robert Rinder's face as he's woken up in his own home to play the Midnight Gameshow.

It will also feature a number of the most unforgettable Send to All's, including those with This Morning favourite Holly Willoughby, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, singer Olly Murs and others.

It will feature all the best moments from Big Show (Credit: Michael McIntyre's Big Show / YouTube)

Michael McIntyre said: "I hope people enjoy watching the best bits from the last five series of the Big Show.

"Although there are many hilarious Send to All's and surprises, my favourite part was seeing my hair when it was cut professionally before my wife took over!"

Michael will be reliving some of the Big Show's most memorable moments.

Controller of BBC Entertainment Kate Phillips said: "We all need big laughs, especially during times like these. I'm so pleased Michael will be reliving some of the Big Show's most memorable moments on BBC One."

No air date yet

Each episode of Big Laughs will span 60 minutes. Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and Kate Phillips, Entertainment Commissioning Controller, commissioned the series.

The BBC is yet to confirm the air date (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Hungry McBear Media has produced the series. Dan Baldwin is Executive Producer for Hungry McBear Media and Series Editor is Christian Fletcher. The BBC's Commissioning Editor is Kalpna Patel-Knight.

It is not yet known when Michael McIntyre's Big Laughs will air, although the BBC said the schedule will be announced "in due course". It will be on BBC One.

