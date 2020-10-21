Michael Jackson fans ‘won’t stop’ until singer is proven ‘innocent’ as he trends on Twitter

Michael Jackson fans have swarmed to Twitter to defend the late singer as “innocent”.

The pop legend suddenly began trending on social media today (October 21), alongside the hashtag ‘#MJInnocent’.

It comes after a judge dismissed one of Michael’s Leaving Neverland accusers, James Safechuck, over his alleged abuse claims.

Michael Jackson fans have labelled the pop star ‘innocent’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Safechuck previously claimed in the documentary that he was sexually assaulted by the star when he was a minor.

However, a judge has since ruled that Safechuck and his legal team presented no facts to support their key argument.

What did Michael Jackson fans say?

Following the news, fans took to Twitter to defend their hero.

One wrote: “He’s been innocent since day one and we will stop at nothing to prove that. #MJInnocent.”

he’s been innocent since day one and we will stop at nothing to prove that. #MJInnocent pic.twitter.com/VwtxKchZgS — 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐲 (@lucyrayanneb) October 21, 2020

I knew it all along! Michael Jackson is, was and forever will be innocent of all the lies and slander they put against him. #MJInnocent — Sahar Rouhani (@SaharRouhani) October 21, 2020

Another said: “Make no mistake about it, James Safechuck having his flimsy case full of endless fantasies and lies thrown out of court is a HUGE victory for Michael Jackson and the falsely accused.

“Media’s deceptive headlines and silence on the decision does not change this! #MJInnocent.”

A third added: “#MJInnocent Always has been, always will be.”

A fourth stated: “Michael jackson didn’t deserve what he has been through and he is innocent totally and proven innocent, the world need to hear it #MJInnocent.”

What happened in Leaving Neverland?

Leaving Neverland aired on Channel 4 last year.

The film left die-hard fans convinced the late King of Pop was a paedophile.

Fans revealed on social media they had been left nauseous over the claims and media personalities such as Piers Morgan have questioned whether he may have been a serial abuser.

Jackson always denied the claims and his family fiercely denounced the documentary, saying in part: “Michael Jackson was and always will be 100% innocent of these false allegations.”

