Dad who blamed son’s death on him falling out of a tree is jailed for murder

The murder took place last summer

By Robert Emlyn Slater
Michael Harrison – a dad who blamed his son’s death on him falling out of a tree – has been jailed for his murder yesterday (Thursday, May 18).

Mikey Harrison, 11, died in June 2022 after being attacked by his father.

Michael Harrison mugshot

Michael Harrison has been jailed (Credit: Derbyshire Constabulary)

Michael Harrison charged with murdering his son

On June 18, 2022, Michael Harrison, now 41, attacked his 11-year-old son, Mikey. Four hours later, Mikey was found by emergency services on Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park, in Heanor, Derbyshire. He sadly died later that day.

Harrison initially claimed that Mikey’s injuries had been sustained after he fell from a tree. However, he later pleaded guilty. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year.

The court heard how Mikey had been injured in an attack by Harrison on June 18. Harrison had then driven Mikey to the park. It was here that he had made the emergency call.

Michael Harrison kills his 11-year-old son

The court heard how Harrison had gone “crazy” when he attacked his son. He allegedly threw a chair before attacking his son. Harrison is believed to have punched Mikey, as well as banged his head on a table.

The post-mortem examination found that Mikey had suffered severe lacerations to his liver.

He had also suffered a number of blunt-force injuries to his head, arms, legs, and back. A medical expert claimed that Mikey would likely have survived the severe internal bleeding if help had been summoned immediately.

Paul Bullock outside court

Detective Paul Bullock spoke to journalists (Credit: ITV)

Dad who killed his son jailed

Yesterday, Harrison was jailed for 21 years and six months. He must serve this length before he is eligible for parole.

Judge Shaun Smith said: “At 18 minutes past one on Saturday, June 18 you embarked upon a charade solely intended to protect yourself. That was because you had attacked your 11-year-old son Mikey. You hit and punched him many times. At least one of those blows was so hard it lacerated his liver.

He then continued. He said: “Rather than face up to what you had done, you made a call to the ambulance service to report that Mikey had fallen out of a tree. What you did that morning ended the life of a little boy and emptied the lives of many others.”

Detective Paul Bullock said: “The fact Mikey’s life was tragically cut short at the hands of someone who was meant to love and care for him, is heart-breaking and unfathomable. It has left his family utterly devastated and I would like to personally thank them for their strength and courage during this harrowing investigation.”

