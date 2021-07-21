Former EastEnders star Michael Greco is “praying” for his baby son before he has a crucial operation in hospital.

Little Gianluca was born on July 1 with a rare gastro-intestinal condition.

And now, after a hospital stay of almost a month, the little tot is facing an important operation on his road to recovery.

What did Michael Greco say?

Showing three images of little Luca in his hospital bed, Michael shared an update with fans.

“Daddy, Daddy,” he began.

“What’s the name of that song you love?… It’s on the tip of my tongue… Oh yes, I know….. NESSUN DORMAAAAAAAA……

“My beautiful and brave son, Gianluca, hopefully has one more critical operation before he can start to try and live a normal, healthy life.

“I’m not the most religious of people but I am praying with all my heart that my absolute world will pull through like the true fighter he has already shown to be.

“I love you GG xxx”

How did fans react to the update?

It wasn’t long before fans and celeb pals got in touch to wish Gianluca well.

Michael’s fellow EastEnders star Dean Gaffney said: “Simply beautiful.

“Sending all my love xx,” wrote Lisa Faulkner.

Another fan replied: “Sending lots of love and strength xxx.”

“Sending love and lots of positive thoughts,” wrote another.

Michael as Beppe in EastEnders (Credit: YouTube)

What was Giancluca born with?

Born six weeks prematurely, Gianluca suffers from a rare condition called Gastroschisis.

The Great Ormond Street Hospital website – where Gianluca is being treated – described the defect.

“Gastroschisis is a type of abdominal wall defect,” it said.

“It occurs when a child’s abdomen does not develop fully while in the womb.

“In gastroschisis, the abdominal wall does not form completely so the intestines develop outside and are open to the air when the child is born.”