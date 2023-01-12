Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with cancer, with the Riverdance legend currently recovering in hospital following an operation.

The news was shared to the star’s Instagram account last night (January 11).

And heartfelt messages from fans soon poured in as a result.

Michael was previously diagnosed with skin cancer and it’s unclear if his new diagnosis is related (Credit: YouTube)

Michael Flatley diagnosed with cancer

The Irish dancing legend, 64, was seen in a poignant picture looking out to sea as he team shared an announcement.

They revealed he’s been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of cancer.

And they then asked fans to “pray” for the star.

“Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

“He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors.

“No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you.”

Michael was previously diagnosed with skin cancer and it’s unclear if his new diagnosis is related (Credit: YouTube)

What type of cancer does Michael Flatley have?

It hasn’t been revealed which type of cancer Michael has, but it’s reported that he was diagnosed before Christmas.

He is said to be recovering from surgery in hospital with wife Niamh and son Michael Jnr, 15, by his side.

It is unknown if the diagnosis is linked to his previous battle with skin cancer.

Michael was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma in 2003.

Speaking about the experience, he said: “So many people who surround me have had cancer and so many people I know have died from it.

“I was diagnosed with skin cancer myself and it was a very scary time. I sympathise with anybody who is lying on that bed and facing the uncertainty of the future. It can be a frightening place.”

He added: “It was a malignant melanoma that I was diagnosed with. It was around 2003 and it was purely by chance that it was noticed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Flatley (@michaelflatleyofficial)

Michael’s fans send prayers

Fans rallied round to show their support for Michael as a result of hearing the news.

One said: “I am so genuinely heartbroken to read this. I actually feel sick …. My absolute idol. The reason why I do what I do now and that’s entertain. Come on lord of the dance …. Fight this I know you can!!!”

Another added: “I will never forget Michael’s incredible kindness to my late sister Edwina when she had cancer. He was exceptional to her. Michael deserves all our love, support and prayers.”

“Michael is a personal hero – I remember the moment I first saw him dance, and love re-watching thanks to YouTube. He lifts my soul,” said another.

“I would feel a poorer man if I had not seen him dance and can’t say how much that means to me. He’s a rockstar. Sending him all my love for a speedy recovery.”

Another then commented: “We know you are a champion and will win this, your greatest fight! God bless you champ.”

Read more: Dave Myers on real reason he hasn’t revealed which type of cancer he has

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.