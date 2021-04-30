Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones lead tributes as Anne Douglas dies a year after husband Kirk

Anne Douglas has been remembered by close family members, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, following her death.

The wife of late Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas died peacefully at her home in Beverly Hills – just days after her 102nd birthday.

Kirk, who she married in 1954, also died last year aged 103.

Anne Douglas peacefully died in her home in Beverley Hills (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anne Douglas death: What did stepson Michael say?

In a statement to People, her stepson, Michael Douglas, shared: “Anne was more than a stepmother, and never ‘wicked.’

“She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father.

“Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne’s support and partnership.”

Furthermore, he added: “Catherine and I and the children adored her; she will always be in our hearts.”

Meanwhile, social media users flocked to Twitter following the sad news.

One wrote: “RIP Anne Douglas. Kirk and Anne, together again in heaven.”

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a touching statement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second said: “A Hollywood love story for the ages. RIP Anne Douglas.”

In addition, a third added: “Such a handsome couple. May they Rest In Peace.”

Another wrote: “My condolences to the family. May she Rest In Peace.”

Who is Kirk Douglas’ wife?

Anne had a long career in the entertainment industry as a film publicist.

Meanwhile, in her later life, she became well known for her philanthropy work.

The star met husband Kirk back in 1953 on the set of Act of Love in Paris.

A Hollywood love story for the ages.

Their relationship followed shortly after Kirk’s divorce from his first wife Diana.

The couple married in Las Vegas in 1954 and marked their 50th anniversary in 2004.

Speaking about their relationship, Kirk once said: “I often wonder what would have happened to me if I hadn’t married Anne.”

Meanwhile, following Kirk’s death last year, stepson Michael touched upon their marriage in a statement.

At the time, he said: “To me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather…

“…And to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

