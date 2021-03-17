The father of Stuart Lubbock has broken his silence following news of the arrest of a man following the death of his son at the home of Michael Barrymore during a pool party.

Essex Police confirmed a 50-year-old man was arrested in Cheshire.

Terry has told The Sun: “After 20 years this is all killing me.

“The police phoned me yesterday at 5pm and said they would like to see me, but I told them to speak with my barrister.

“I talked to their top man this morning, I think it was the lead detective.

“I didn’t ask them who has been arrested, I didn’t want to know who, I said, ‘Don’t tell me, tell my barrister’, so they didn’t tell me.”

Mr Lubbock was found unconscious in a pool at the entertainer’s mansion in 2001 after being sexually assaulted.

Michael Barrymore pool party suspect

Barrymore was arrested on suspicion of serious sexual assault and murder in 2007.

However, he was released without charge.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Detectives have today, Wednesday 17 March, arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock.

“The man, who was arrested in Cheshire, remains in custody where he continues to be questioned.

“Stuart was found unconscious in the swimming pool of a property in Roydon on March 31 2001.”

The statement added: “Despite attempts to save him he later died in hospital.

“The 31-year-old had been attending a party at the house with eight other people.

“A post-mortem examination found Stuart had suffered horrific anal injuries which are believed to be the result of a serious sexual assault prior to his death.”

What did Michael Barrymore say last year?

Last year, Michael said he was “holding his head high” as police confirmed they were launching a fresh investigation into Stuart’s death.

Speaking on GMB, the former Strike It Lucky host said: “I’m a big boy and I’m going to hold my head up high and walk out on the street. I’m entitled to and it’s my right to.”

Michael also admitted that no matter “how bad” the situation was for him, it will never be “as bad” as it is for Stuart’s father and his family.

He added: “I know that, and I’m aware of that. Why would I hide or keep anything and put myself through this pain and agony every time this comes up.”

