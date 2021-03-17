Michael Barrymore is in the news again amid reports police have arrested someone over the man found dead in his swimming pool.

Essex Police confirmed officers have arrested a 50-year-old on suspicion of murdering Stuart Lubbock, who died at the home of the TV presenter in 2001.

Michael was a huge TV star at the time of the tragic incident. What is he up to today? Read on to find out more.

How old is Michael Barrymore?

Michael is aged 68.

He was born on May 4, 1952.

Michael was 48 at the time of Stuart’s death.

Star’s TV comeback?

Michael is no longer a TV presenter, but there were reports he was recently looking to make a big TV comeback.

He was among the celebrity contestants in last year’s series of Dancing On Ice, which followed his episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

But Michael had to pull out of the skating competition after injuring his wrist during training.

He reportedly wanted to have another crack at it in the next series, but according to The Sun, “something changed” and ITV didn’t invite him back.

As fans of Dancing On Ice will know, he wasn’t among the line-up this year.

A source told the paper: “When he got injured, they [ITV] were keen for him to have another crack, and said so both publicly and privately.

The truth is, I have always done everything asked of me and I’ve co-operated with everyone.

“Something has changed since then, as they have said he’s not back for 2021 despite him being free and keen, and them hinting he would be.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Before that he had mostly been off screens for years, making only a few appearances. His shows included Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Coach Trip and Celebrity Jeremy Kyle.

Speaking to the Mirror in 2013, he said he was planning on making a comeback with some acting work.

He told the newspaper: “I was offered something yesterday. It is actually for an acting part. I think the role will surprise people. It’s dark. When I read the script I was excited and got a good feeling about it. Acting’s my comfort zone. That’s what I grew up doing, but comedy took over.”

During lockdown, Michael entertained the public by taking to Instagram Live and hosting a board game version of his old game show, Strike It Lucky.

His last TV appearance was on ITV’s This Morning, in May last year.

What is Michael Barrymore’s net worth?

Michael’s net worth isn’t known. However, the website NetWorthPost claims it is about $13million, which is around £9.4million.

According to the Daily Star, he was earning as much as £2million a year with ITV at the height of his fame. He lived in a mansion at the time and owned more than a dozen luxury cars

The newspaper also reported he was worth £9million, at least, when he divorced from wife Cheryl in 1997.

Michael Barrymore on social media

Michael Barrymore has several social media accounts, including on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. However, he doesn’t post often.

He spoke publicly last year to condemn the Channel 4 documentary about Stuart Lubbock’s death, Barrymore: The Body in the Pool.

Michael took to social media to read out a statement in response to the programme, ahead of it airing.

He said: “Channel 4 are refusing to show it to me or tell me what it is about.

“Anyone who wants to get to the truth of the matter should watch the ITV interview I did last year with Piers Morgan. He went into everything and left no stone unturned.

“The truth is, I have always done everything asked of me and I’ve co-operated with everyone.”

He went on to point out that the Essex Police QC said he “has nothing to do with this” and there is “no evidence” linking him to Stuart’s injuries or him being in the pool.

Michael added: “I have had nothing to do with this whatsoever and yet I keep getting bashed and bullied by the media.

“My heartfelt sympathies are with the Lubbock family and I hope they find peace.”

