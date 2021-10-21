Michael Barrymore fans are pleading for him to make a return to TV now he’s looking better than ever.

The star posted a picture of himself to Twitter on Wednesday, and he doesn’t seem to have aged at all!

In fact, he looks happier and healthier than ever.

Michael Barrymore on Twitter

Michael was one of TV’s favourite entertainers during the ’90s.

However, things changed when Stuart Lubbock was found dead in Michael’s pool at his £2million home in Essex.

Mr Lubbock was found unconscious in the pool following a party, and had sustained internal injuries, suggested he was sexually assaulted.

Michael has always maintained his innocence, insisting he had no involvement in the death.

However, Michael hasn’t been seen much on TV in recent years.

You will never get another person on TV ever again like Michael Barrymore.

He was due to appear on last year’s Dancing On Ice, but had to pull out due to injury.

His others TV appearances include Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Coach Trip.

How did fans react when they saw how Michael looks now?

During lockdown Michael, 69, entertained the public on Instagram with a board game version of his hit TV game show Strike It Lucky.

In his current photograph pinned to his Twitter account he looks fresh faced and happy.

One fan commented: “Get back on the TV please MB. Anything coming up?”

Another said: “You are such a wonderful entertainer. Just what TV needs right now is someone that makes us laugh and entertains us.”

And another wrote: “You will never get another person on TV ever again like Michael Barrymore.. Loved him as a kid growing up watching him with my grandad.. LEGEND.”

Others commented on how great Michael looked, with one saying: “Michael you’re looking fit and happy.”

Another gushed: “Awesome photo Michael, looking as young as ever and so contented and happy.”

What is Michael’s net worth?

It’s difficult to say now, since his earnings have apparently waned.

However, the website NetWorthPost claims it is about around £9.4million.

According to the Daily Star, he was earning as much as £2million a year with ITV at the height of his fame.

He lived in a £2 million mansion at the time and reportedly owned 17 luxury cars.

The newspaper also reported he was worth £9million, at least, when he divorced from wife Cheryl in 1997.

Michael is now active on social media, although he doesn’t post often.

He has accounts on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

