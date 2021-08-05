Emilio Ballack, the son of former Chelsea footballer Michael, has tragically died in a quad biking crash.

The 18-year-old reportedly died in the early hours of the morning in Troia, Portugal.

According to Portuguese media outlets, the accident took place near to the home of the retired German footballer.

What happened to Michael Ballack’s son?

Firefighters were reportedly called to the scene of the incident at around 2am.

The vehicle Emilio was riding is said to have been designed for public roads.

Michael, 44, is yet to address the incident.

The retired star and his ex-wife Simone Lambe welcomed their middle son, Emilio, in 2002.

They also share son Louis and daughter Jordi.

Meanwhile, Michael enjoyed a glittering career with Chelsea, winning the Premier League, two FA Cups and the League Cup.

Football fans pay tribute to son Emilio

Following the tragic news, football fans commented their messages of support on social media.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Heartbreaking. Sending prayers to Michael Ballack and family.”

No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child

A second said: “All thoughts and prayers are with Michael Ballack and his family. Rest in peace Emilio.”

A third added: “This is such terrible news. Thinking of Michael. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child.”

Another shared: “Condolences to him & his family. May Emilio rest in peace.”

In addition, a fifth tweeted: “It’s a shocking and heartbreaking news to me. I wish Michael and his family stay strong in such a difficult moment.”

Chelsea Football Club added: “Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18.

“All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time.”

