The Met Office has extended its amber “extreme heat” weather warning ahead of this week’s scorching temperatures.

The weather service says temperatures will drop a little over the next couple of days, before “markedly rising” again.

As a result, it could soon issue a stark level four warning that even those deemed “fit and healthy” could face risk.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) could declare a level four emergency if the heat becomes so severe that “illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy”.

Weather in the UK could reach record temperatures (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Met Office weather forecast

“Temperatures could be in excess of 35°C in the southeast, and more widely around 32°C within the warning area,” said the Met Office in its warning.

“These high temperatures could extend further into next week. An extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: “Today, temperatures are likely to peak at 31°C in the southeast. Warm weather likely to continue throughout this week and it looks likely to ramp up late this week and into early next week.

“From Sunday and into Monday, temperatures are likely to be in excess of 35°C in the southeast. Elsewhere, temperatures could be fairly widely above 32°C in England and Wales.”

The Met Office has issued a level four warning (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, the UK could be on track to record its highest ever temperature.

The record high temperature in the UK currently stands at 38.7°C. It was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019.

Some forecasters are predicting temperatures could hit the early 40s in some areas.

“Whilst these figures can’t be ruled out, they are still only a low probability,” said The Met Office’s Rebekah Sherwin.

“A number of weather scenarios are still possible and at the current time, mid- or perhaps high-30s are looking more likely.”

