First Dates star Merlin Griffiths thanks the NHS for ‘saving his life’ as he reveals his tumour is gone

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has revealed his bowel cancer tumour has been removed.

Merlin told fans yesterday (April 14) that he was as “ready as I’ll ever be” as he prepared to undergo robotic surgery.

It comes after months of “horrific” chemotherapy.

And, thankfully, it seems the operation was a huge success.

Merlin Griffiths has shared some good news following his robotic surgery (Credit: YouTube)

First Dates star Merlin shares happy news

After being diagnosed with bowel cancer last autumn, First Dates barman Merlin has now revealed that his tumour has gone.

Not only that, he has thanked the NHS for “saving my life”.

Tubes outta everywhere. Aches and pains. But no tumour!

He shared a picture of himself at 2am this morning in a hospital gown, lying in bed with tubes “everywhere”.

Merlin said: “2am. Tubes outta everywhere. Aches and pains. But no tumour!”

On Twitter, he shared a picture of the robot used to operate on him and thanked the NHS.

Merlin said: “Thank you #NHS for literally saving my life.”

It’s not known if Merlin will need further treatment before getting the all clear, but from his posts it appears all the signs are good.

‘Best news ever’

Fans were thrilled to hear Merlin’s piece of good news.

One said: “Best news ever. Wishing you a good and gentle recovery.”

Another who had been through similar commented: “Well done and speedy recovery, im 21 days post op, each day you’ll get stronger and stronger!”

A third added: “Aww I’ve been waiting for an update, hope you’re feeling as well as can be, you’ve got this Merlin.”

“Be well soon, you’ve got this!! Speedy recovery now, eat well and fuel your body, you will be fine,” said another.

Merlin’s cancer diagnosis

Following X-rays, CT scans and a sigmoidoscopy, a 4.5cm, stage-three tumour was found in Merlin’s lower intestine.

Upon hearing the news, Merlin told the Mirror: “I wanted to know, what are my chances of surviving? It’s terrifying – of course I want to live.”

