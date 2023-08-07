Melinda Messenger shares engagement news after devastating divorce

Melinda Messenger has announced she is engaged to her survival expert partner Dr Raj Joshi, a decade on from her split from husband Wayne Roberts.

Sharing the lovely news on Instagram, the former glamour model, 52, looked all smiles. As she posed for photos with her new fiancé, she revealed to fans they will get married next year. The pair, who met while preparing for a 48-mile hike across Nepal, got engaged in New Zealand.

Melinda, who is now a trained psychotherapist, wrote: “We’ve got some very happy news to share.

@raj.joshi.expedition and I got engaged in beautiful New Zealand at Matariki, the Māori New Year, and we are getting married next year!”

Fans and friends rushed to congratulate the couple.

Explorer Jason Fox wrote: “Huge congratulations to both of you,” while TV presenter Anthea Turner and Gail Porter both shared well-wishes.

Another follower replied: “Lovely news, nothing better and as important as happiness.” Someone else commented: “What lovely news, and what a handsome couple you both make!”

Melinda Messenger divorce

Mum-of-three Melinda split from ex-husband Wayne Roberts in 2012, after marrying in Bali in 1998. She said at the time: “We tried to make it work, but, basically, we’ve realised that we have grown apart too much. Wayne and I still care about each other very much and love one another.”

A few years on, she noted that she now thinks of Wayne “like a cousin”, insisting he’s still very much part of the family. They share three grown-up children together.

She went on to have a relationship with ski instructor Warren Smith. They called it a day after three years, with Melinda saying they were incompatible because of their views on parenting.

She then started a relationship with Chris Harding, who she met on Channel 4 dating show First Dates. The couple split after eight months, going their separate ways in 2019. Melinda was accused of “behaving appallingly” during their split. But she hit back, posting: “It has been alleged that I behaved appallingly in respect of my relationship with Chris Harding and this reflects poorly on my work as a therapist. These allegations are false and deeply upsetting.”

Ex Chris backed her up, sharing a throwback pic of them cuddled up on a sofa together. He added: “Yes, Melinda and I have split. Always heartbreaking but out of loyalty to her I won’t have a bad word said against her. She has not during or after our relationship behaved appallingly in any way. We split, our reasons are our reasons and that’s it.”

