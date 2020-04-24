Mel B swears at Joey Essex on Celebrity Juice, after he accuses her of chasing him

Mel B ended up screaming obscenities at Joey Essex in very awkward scenes on the latest Celebrity Juice.

The Essex lad infuriated Scary Spice after he accused her of trying to "stick it to him".

It all started when Mel started quizzing Joey about his love life.

Mel B mentioned rumours that Joey had been seen leaving Rita Ora's house as she grilled him about his personal affairs.

But Joey quickly turned the tables on her - and the reaction wasn't good.

He hinted that Mel B was trying it on with him, and enraged, she swore back at him.

The drama all started when the show's host Keith Lemon enquired after Joey's former Australian model girlfriend Lorena Medina.

Mel B then jumped in and mentioned that Joey was fishing around to see who was single the last time they appeared on the show together.

She said: "I wanted to ask about that because apparently you’re single now.

Awkward laughter

"Because the last time you were on the show and the cameras were turned off, you was telling me how much you were into your girl and this, that or the other.

"But you did keep on asking who on the panel was single."

This was followed by awkward laughter from the audience.

Keith then turned directly to Joey to ask him if it was true that he was single.

When Joey shyly replied that he was, Mel jumped in again to ask him if it was true that he had stayed at Rita Ora's house recently.

'Mel B was sticking it on me!'

Joey looked distinctly awkward as Keith then teased him: "What are you saying?"

He then mumbled: "Nothing really, she a sort. Yeah, she’s a sort."

Clarifying the situation, Keith asked: "You were round her house?", and Joey replied: 'Yeah, no, we’re just friends."

When Keith suggested that Mel was showing an unusual amount of interest in Joey's love life, Mel protested her innocence.

"'Oi, Mel B was sticking it on me, trust!" Joey replied.

It was then that Mel B delivered the four letter riposte.

It looked as if the panel were going to move on to the game - but then Keith joked that it was called "Joey and Mel getting off together, let’s play!"

