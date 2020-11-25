Meghan miscarriage: Why Duchess has decided to speak about it now

Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a devastating miscarriage in July – why has the Duchess decided to speak about it now?

The Duchess of Sussex wrote in an article of feeling “an almost unbearable grief”.

Meghan miscarriage: Why has the Duchess decided to speak about it now?

Why Duchess has decided to speak about it now

Meghan has shared her grief in a bid to make the subject less taboo.

She says: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

“Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

She also wrote about the miscarriage in an attempt to console others who have lost loved ones this year to Covid-19.

She says: “This year has brought so many of us to our breaking points.

“Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020, in moments both fraught and debilitating.”

Meghan goes on to reference Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, who both died in the US as a result of police brutality.

She begs the reader to really look at others and ask “are you okay?”.

Meghan Markle has revealed the heartbreaking truth about her secret miscarriage

How can I read her miscarriage essay?

Meghan revealed her heartbreak in a piece for the New York Times.

She wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The full article, an opinion piece entitled The Losses We Share, describes Meghan as a writer, “mother, feminist and advocate”.

It went live on Wednesday November 25 2020.

She starts the article with the passage: “It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.”

She then goes on to describe “a sharp cramp” after which she dropped to the floor with Archie in her arms.

She went on to admit that “loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020”.

Where did she miscarry?

Meghan experienced painful cramps at home after getting her son from his crib.

She changed his diaper before feeling “a sharp cramp” which made her “drop to the floor”.

Meghan then describes how she wept in a hospital bed, with her husband beside her.

Meghan Markle begs people to be kinder

What are the signs you are suffering a miscarriage?

The main sign of a miscarriage is vaginal bleeding, according to the NHS website.

This may be followed by cramping and pain in your lower abdomen.

If you have vaginal bleeding, you are advised to contact a GP or your midwife.

What are the risks of a second miscarriage?

Just two percent of pregnant women experience two pregnancy losses in a row, according to USC Fertility.

And only about one percent have three consecutive pregnancy losses. The risk of recurrence depends on many factors.

After one miscarriage, the chance of a second miscarriage is about 14 to 21 percent.

The predicted risk of miscarriage in a future pregnancy remains about 20 percent after one miscarriage, according to The Mayo Clinic.

After two consecutive miscarriages the risk of another miscarriage increases to about 28 percent.

After three or more consecutive miscarriages the risk of another miscarriage is about 43 percent.

How soon after a miscarriage can you get pregnant?

You can ovulate and become pregnant as soon as two weeks after a miscarriage.

Once you feel emotionally and physically ready for pregnancy after miscarriage, ask your GP or health care provider for guidance.

However, some couples feel they need some time to prepare themselves emotionally and physically for a new pregnancy, according to Tommy’s.

You may need to allow yourself time to grieve for your lost baby before you think about the future.

Other couples feel trying again will help them come to terms with what has happened.

It is an individual choice and one you need to make as a couple.

When it comes to having sex, it is best to wait until all your miscarriage symptoms, such as pain or bleeding are gone, because there is a risk you may get an infection.

If you have been affected by miscarriage and need support Miscarriage Association is available to help.

