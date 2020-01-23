The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 23rd January 2020
Meghan Markle

Viewers declare themselves Team Thomas after 'uncomfortable' Thomas Markle: My Story doc

Many thought he was a sweet, humble man

By Nancy Brown
Updated:

Thomas Markle's bombshell documentary aired last night (January 22) and viewers most definitely found it a difficult watch.

Calling Thomas a "sweet, humble man", Channel 5 viewers took to Twitter in their droves to reveal they were "Team Thomas".

One even commented that it seemed like he was a "decent dad" to Meghan.

Viewers flocked to offer Thomas their backing as his documentary aired (Credit: Channel 5)

In the documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, Thomas revealed how his relationship with his daughter has broken down to the extent that he now fears the next time she sees him will be at his funeral.

After being advised not to fly following heart surgery, Thomas missed Meghan's wedding and he revealed that he "cried" as he watched it on television from a "safe house" following his release from hospital.

I love him! What a sweet, humble man. What the hell happened to Meghan to treat him so appallingly.

Meghan and Harry haven't spoken to Thomas since and many said the documentary made uncomfortable viewing as you could see how much Thomas loves his daughter.

Thomas said: "To them I don't exist and now Harry, whether he realises it or not, is part of my family and I'm part of his. We should be talking."

Others said they thought Thomas had "every right" to share his story and that Meghan should have treated her dad with "more resect".

Thomas missed Harry and Meghan's wedding and hasn't spoken to them since (Credit: Splash News)

However, not everyone was on Thomas's side.

Some hit out at the fact that Thomas has sold his story and taken part in numerous photo opportunities off the back of his daughter's fame.

The documentary aired after Meghan's mother Doria Ragland told friends that her daughter "is strong and will always be okay".

