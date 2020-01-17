Samantha Markle accuses Meghan of waging 'smear campaign' against father Thomas

Samantha Markle has blasted sister Meghan over her 'ludicrous' lawsuit against a national newspaper.

Samantha, 55, was appearing on today's episode of This Morning (17.1.20) and spoke about her father Thomas appearing in court to testify against his daughter.

She urged Meghan, 38, to apologise to her father and accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of waging a 'smear campaign'.

In October of 2019, the Duchess took action against the Mail On Sunday over the newspaper's decision to publish a letter she had written to her estranged father.

And now, the Mail is reported to have hired Meghan's estranged father as a star witness in any potential court trial.

Hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford asked Samantha if her father was indeed prepared to testify against his daughter.

"Well of course he would," she replied. "The truth is the truth. Based on that, of course he would testify firstly she had mailed him the letter... in the US if someone mails a letter and it lands in your postal box it's your property."

She continued: "This claim of privacy doesn't seem to have a legitimate basis. It seems rather ludicrous."

Samantha also said that she thought the lawsuit was 'PR related'.

Meghan's sister was also asked about whether the backlash against the Duchess was in any way justified.

"I'd be lying to say that there wasn't a little part of me that wasn't steadfast on the truth," she said.

"She progressively acted in ways that were the opposite of humanitarian.

"In a way, yes I feel vindicated. It's not always a good thing being right, it's been somewhat sad being right."

She also said that she does not see a reconciliation between her father and Meghan 'at this time'.