Royals ‘urge Meghan and Harry to return home for Christmas after Prince Philip’s hospital stint’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been urged to return home for Christmas.

Prince Philip spent the past four nights at King Edward VII hospital after being admitted on Friday "for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition".

He left on Tuesday morning and it's believed he's joining the Queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas Day.

Royals have reportedly urged the couple to return home for Christmas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Meghan and Harry portrait missing from photos on Queen's Christmas speech table

Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly spending the festive season in Canada with their son Archie.

According to The Sun, a family member apparently told a friend: "Even before the Duke became ill, many were at a loss as to why Harry and Meghan would miss what could be one of the last family Christmases with the Queen and Philip.

"They are absolutely entitled to a proper break and privacy, but they’ve had six weeks off.

"Many of the family were very keen to see [Archie] over Christmas, but were told they couldn’t as they were abroad."

The insider said "there's a feeling they are being inconsiderate and selfish, given the Queen and Philip’s advancing age".

Philip left hospital today and is believed to be spending Christmas at Sandringham (Credit: Splashnews.com)

They added that the couple "really should have thought about returning".

Earlier today, it was revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh had left hospital and is believed to be joining his family for Christmas.

They are absolutely entitled to a proper break and privacy, but they’ve had six weeks off.

Last week, the palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."

Meghan and Harry have been enjoying a break from the spotlight with Archie over the last few weeks.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Read more: The Queen reflects on 'bumpy' year in Christmas Day speech

Ahead of Christmas Eve, their family festive card was revealed on Twitter and Archie took centre stage.

The couple are seen sitting on the floor in front of a Christmas tree decorated with baubles.

Archie is seen staring at the cameras as Harry and Meghan laugh behind him.

The card reads: "Merry Christmas and a happy new year from our family to yours."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.