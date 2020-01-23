Meghan Markle's brother Thomas Jr. says: 'I don't recognise this person anymore'

Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle's half-brother, has spoken out about his sibling in a fresh interview with Australia's Channel 7 News.

The American, 51, opened up about his disappointment over his exclusion from Meghan's life and her no longer having contact with their father, Thomas Markle, 75.

Speaking to the Aussie news anchors, he said: "I don't recognise this person anymore and neither do the rest of the family.

"She is my sister and I've always loved her - we had a great upbringing, a really good childhood.

"I obviously wish her well and the best in life, but on the other hand I don't believe in some of her actions, like disowning her family and saying we don't exist."

That gave me a bad taste in my mouth.

He also said he was left unimpressed by Meghan failing to reach out to their father when he suffered a heart attack just before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Thomas Jr. added: "I was very surprised and hurt that she didn't reach out to him and make sure he's ok.

Thomas Markle Jr speaking on Sunrise Live on Australia's Channel 7 (Credit: YouTube/Sunrise)

"That gave me a bad taste in my mouth - I didn't recognise that person."

He also answered questions about the now infamous letter he wrote to Prince Harry prior to her wedding, in which he urged him not to marry "jaded, shallow and conceited" Meghan and that she would "make a joke of you and the royal family".

Now he claims that he wrote that letter out of frustration over the lack of care Meghan and the royals provided him when he was hounded by the media following news of their engagement.

He explained: "I did that out of a little frustration because I was - me and the entire family - was being chased around by media and I reached out and asked for help and I got a disturbing answer that was like 'distant family and didn't know those people' so I wrote that out of haste."

Meghan Markle is believed to have cut off her family members on her father's side years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, he did say that he believes Harry and Meghan's decision to leave royal life could be the making of them - if they are "truly in love".

He added: "If they are truly in love then this will be the true test, we will see what happens."

Meghan also has a half-sister, Samantha Markle, 55, who has spoken out about her sibling multiple times.

Most recently she said that she believed her estranged sister had chosen "fame and fortune over family".

In a column for The Sun, she wrote: "My sister has become a totally different person, choosing wealth and fortune over family."

