Meghan Markle's aide played a stripper in Hollyoaks Later!

An aide working for Meghan Markle is a former actress who played a stripper in raunchy Hollyoaks spin-off, Hollyoaks Later.

Beth Herlihy, 33, a programme coordinator for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, used to work as a model and actress before landing the prestigious royal role.

Read more: Meghan Markle's mother Doria 'silent but steely' influence during Megxit

Acting under the name Bethan Coundley, she appeared as a stripper called Honey who tried to seduce one of the male characters by wearing sexy lingerie.

Meghan Markle's aide Beth Herlihy appeared as a stripper in Hollyoaks Later (Credit: E4)

Of course, Meghan also has an acting past with several saucy scenes to her name playing Rachel Zane in US legal drama Suits.

Read more: Former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood is joining Hollyoaks

Meghan Markle's aide Beth Herlihy played a stripper who seduced a male character in Hollyoaks Later (Credit: E4)

According to the Mail On Sunday, Beth gave up acting in 2006 when she was hired as an events organiser for the Royal Foundation, the charity run by Meghan, Harry, William and Kate.

Beth reportedly continued working for Meghan and Harry when they broke away from the organisation in 2019.

It is not expected Beth Herlihy will assist in Meghan and Harry's move to Canada

While she is not expected to play an integral role in helping the couple plan their move to Canada, it is thought she may have helped Meghan organise several charity events in Vancouver earlier this month.

Read more: Emmerdale star reveals she's often mistaken for Meghan Markle

Megan and Harry are giving up their HRH titles and returning the money from The Crown they used to renovate their UK home Frogmore Cottage.

They are expected to spend most of the year in Canada and could make millions from commercial deals.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.