Meghan Markle 'has no regrets over quitting royal life with Harry'

Meghan Markle reportedly has "no regrets" about quitting royal life along with husband Prince Harry.

According to the Mail Online, Meghan, 38, is enjoying a quieter life spent doing yoga and cooking food for baby Archie.

Meghan has apparently told friends she and Harry are enjoying spending "quality time together" since their bombshell announcement last month.

Meghan reportedly has "no regrets" about quitting royal life (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Their surprise announcement that they would be standing down from life as senior royals and seeking financial independence rocked the world.

While they came in for their fair share of criticism and some of the details are yet to be worked out, it seems Meghan is sure she is on the right path.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced last month they would be standing down from Royal duties, to the shock of many (Credit: Splash)

A source told the publication: "Meghan has no regrets and the sky’s the limit. She said [she and Harry] feel like a huge weight has been lifted.

"They’ve been spending quality time together as a family. Meghan has been cooking and making homemade baby food for Archie."

The couple has spent time in an £11million mansion in Canada since they left the UK following the announcement.

Meghan has no regrets and the sky's the limit.

It was reported that they even shunned an invitation to the Oscars ceremony a few days ago so they could concentrate on spending time together.

There was speculation that a trip to Miami, in which Prince Harry gave a speech at a JP Morgan event, could have raked in £750,000.

Now that they have stepped down as senior royals, official visits such as this one could be a thing of the past (Credit: Splash)

The same source told Mail Online that Meghan will do more work for Disney after getting a voiceover job with the organisation.

She reportedly told her friends that she can "breathe again" now that she is free to focus on her career and family.

"She also felt like she couldn't be the best mother to Archie if she wasn't being her true, authentic self. Something she felt she couldn't be in the royal family confines," the insider added. "She said she didn't want Archie picking up on her stress and anxiety. She felt like it was a toxic environment for him because there was too much tension and pent-up frustrations."

We are looking forward to finding out what the future will hold for Meghan and Harry.

