Palace 'denies Meghan has landed role in TV reality series' after splitting from royal family

Buckingham Palace has reportedly denied Meghan Markle has landed her first TV role since stepping back from royal duties with her husband, Prince Harry.

It was said that the outgoing Duchess of Sussex's first 'post-royal job would be on a reality TV show about second weddings'.

Buckingham Palace has reportedly denied Meghan Markle has landed her first TV role (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Sun reported that Meghan, 38, - who, previously to marrying Harry, starred in US legal drama Suits - was set to appear alongside 'close pal' Jessica Mulroney on Canadian Netflix series I Do, Redo.

The newspaper said that she's expected to make a 'string' of appearances on the show.

Fashion stylist Jessica, 39, is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, and has worked for current Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and acted as an advisor to Meghan and Harry for their wedding at Windsor Castle in 2017.

The show features couples who have already tied the knot but want to re-stage their ceremonies, and each episode focuses on one couple as they seek to add more glam into their restaging.

Meghan's pal Jessica Mulroney fronts the show (Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

The tabloid quotes a royal source, who said: "It this happens, it will raise a few eyebrows at Buckingham Palace.

"It is not quite what the Queen imagined when she granted Harry and Meghan the freedom to cut loose from the family and pursue their own careers."

However, a palace source called the rumours "categorically untrue" in a statement to DailyMail.com.

Rumours persist about Meghan's first TV appearance since her royal slit.

Daytime TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres has claimed that she will appear on her show in the near future.

Asked by a reporter if she was excited about the prospect of a chat with Meghan, Ellen replied positively saying that she was 'excited'.

It was reported Meghan recorded some voiceover work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It was also reported Meghan had signed a deal with Hollywood movie studio Disney to do some voiceover work for them.

The Times reported that she had recorded some work for them in return for a donation to an elephant charity.

Prince Harry was also heard chatting to a Disney executive at a function, where he suggested that his wife was available for voiceover work.

It was also claimed that the couple would be launching their own film company.

