Meghan Markle 'has until Easter' to prove she can make her National Theatre patronage 'work' says West End producer

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle 'has until Easter' to prove she can 'make it work' as patron of the National Theatre, an expert has warned.

With Meghan and Prince Harry set to stop using their royal moniker after March 31, a top West End producer has questioned her future role as Royal Patron of the National Theatre.

Meghan's patronage is being called into question (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nic Burns, who co-owns The Nimax Group - comprising six London West End theatres, including The Palace, the Apollo and the Vaudeville - told the Daily Mail: "I think we should give Meghan until Easter to say what she thinks is possible with her patronage.

We should give Meghan until Easter.

"We have to give her a chance, forget who she is and give her some space.

"If she is not going to be doing any work with the National, then she should step down. But as she is a role model, we would rather she didn't."

The couple has their requests blocked by the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen reportedly hired 'top lawyers' to block the couple from using the name Sussex Royal.

Her Majesty's alleged surprise move comes after previous reports emerged claiming that Meghan believed she and Harry couldn't be legally prevented from using the trademarked name.

A source told the Daily Mail: "She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away. And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty."

The couple confirmed the transition (Credit: Sussexroyal.com)

In an official statement, a spokesperson confirmed that the couple would be dropping the Sussex Royal name.

"While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post-spring 2020."

