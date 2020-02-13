Meghan reveals her demands for Valentine's Day and Prince Harry will have to be on his game

Before meeting and marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed what her ideal Valentine's Day would be.

The mum-of-one previously wrote on her former blog The Tig in 2015 that she would love to wake up to "breakfast in bed" as she's a "sucker" for the romantic day.

She wrote: "Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine's Day.

Meghan previously admitted she's a "sucker" for the romantic day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I'm immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss.

"This is all happening in black and white, of course.

"And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts."

Meghan and Harry recently stepped back from royal life and have been spending time in Canada with their son Archie.

It was recently reported that the former actress is enjoying a quieter life spent doing yoga and cooking food for Archie.

Meghan and Harry recently stepped away from royal life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to the Mail Online, a source said: "Meghan has no regrets and the sky’s the limit. She said [she and Harry] feel like a huge weight has been lifted.

"They’ve been spending quality time together as a family. Meghan has been cooking and making homemade baby food for Archie."

The insider claimed that Meghan told her friends that she can "breathe again" now that she is free to focus on her career and family.

"She also felt like she couldn't be the best mother to Archie if she wasn't being her true, authentic self. Something she felt she couldn't be in the royal family confines," the person added. "She said she didn't want Archie picking up on her stress and anxiety.

"She felt like it was a toxic environment for him because there was too much tension and pent-up frustrations."

It was reported that Meghan is enjoying a quieter life spent doing yoga and cooking food for Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, author Germaine Greer recently said she believes Meghan is 'faking' her love for Harry.

Speaking to Australian show 60 Minutes, Germaine said: "If [Meghan has] been faking it all this time, oh boy, what misery.

"How many orgasms will it take? How many fake groans will get her through this?"

