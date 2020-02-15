Meghan and Harry 'besotted with each other after stepping away from royal life'

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are more "besotted" with each other than ever, amid their departure from royal life.

The couple recently opted to step back as senior members of the royal family and move to Canada with their son Archie, nine months, and friends believe the decision has brought them even closer together.

A source told PEOPLE: "They are besotted and very sweet with each other.

Archie is the couple's priority (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Archie is the priority. It's very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He's a happy kid—he loves to laugh.

"Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mum. She's very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.

"They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."

They married in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The pair - who tied the knot in 2018 - are currently residing in Canada but are also hoping to buy a house in Meghan's home city of Los Angeles.

The insider said: "They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in LA too. They'll likely have houses in both places.

"It's full throttle for them right now. They have a lot happening in 2020, and it will be really exciting to see."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Harry and Meghan are set to axe 15 members of their UK staff.

The 35-year-old prince and Meghan, 38 will close their office in Buckingham Palace and while one or two of the staff members may be absorbed back into the royal household, most are now negotiating redundancy packages.

They are reported to have axed all of their UK staff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite being shocked by the decision, the staff reportedly respect the decision to relocate to North America.

A royal insider told the Daily Mail newspaper: "The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people. The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken.

"They are all close and supporting each other. The team are busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements."

Some of the outgoing staff members started working for Prince Harry long before his marriage in 2018.

