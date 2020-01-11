Meghan and Harry 'agree to tell-all interview' after quitting royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly agreed to a tell-all interview after stepping back from their role as senior royals.

Earlier this week, Meghan and husband Prince Harry announced they will be stepping away from their roles as senior royals and will work to become "financially independent" while still "fully supporting" the Queen.

While their decision was met with much support, they have received a lot of worldwide criticism too.

The couple have reportedly agreed to a tell-all interview (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Now, it's been reported that the couple have agreed to do an interview with American presenter Gayle King.

According to US publication Page Six, chief anchor for CBS Gayle will sit down with the couple.

Gayle is good friends with the pair and attended Meghan's baby shower in New York last year.

Ent Daily has contacted CBS for comment.

Meghan and Harry have been making headlines during the last couple of days for their decision to step away from the royal family.

Following the shock news, Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

The couple will balance their time between the UK and North America (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

The couple revealed they will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and Meghan's native America, and the pair hope to still be able to raise their son to "appreciate royal tradition".

Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

It's now been claimed that the Queen has taken a central role in talks to resolve the crisis.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the monarch, 93, wants to find an "opportunity out of [this] crisis" and wants the "whole matter resolved by Tuesday".

It's now been claimed that the Queen has taken a central role in talks to resolve the crisis (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meanwhile, ITV has revealed plans to explore the controversial decision in a new documentary.

The programme, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Crisis?, will air tomorrow evening at 10.15pm.

