Madame Tussauds removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from royal family display

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figures have been removed from the Royal Family set at Madame Tussauds London, following news of their plans to step away from the monarchy and become financially independent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's figures - despite being two of the site's "most popular and well-loved" waxworks - will no longer stand alongside those of the Queen and other royals.

As reported by Plymouth Live, general manager Steve Davis said: "Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals.

"From today Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.

"As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them."

The announcement follows the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quit as 'senior' members of the Royal Family as they look to split their time across Britain and America.

The couple made the announcement on their Instagram account on Wednesday evening, when they told followers: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Royal fans wonder what it all means for the couple, who were dogged with controversy last year over their use of private jets and spoke candidly about their struggles in a documentary about their tour of Africa.

Presenter Piers Morgan, a long-time critic of the couple, called for them to be stripped of their royal titles over their controversial decision.

In a scathing column for the Daily Mail, Piers labelled the pair "royal hustlers" and likened them to reality TV royalty the Kardashians.

The Good Morning Britain host raged: "If I were Her Majesty the Queen, I would unceremoniously strip Harry and Meghan of all their titles with immediate effect and dispatch them back into civilian life."

